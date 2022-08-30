Alejandro Tabilo - J.J. Wolf
A. Tabilo vs J. Wolf | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
A. Tabilo
J. Wolf
from 23:00
Players Overview
AlejandroTabilo
Chile
- ATP ranking71
- ATP points696
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
J.J.Wolf
United States
- ATP ranking87
- ATP points610
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight79kg
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890