Andy Murray - Matteo Berrettini
A. Murray vs M. Berrettini | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 01.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
A. Murray
M. Berrettini (13)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
AndyMurray
Scotland
- ATP ranking51
- ATP points930
- Age35
- Height1.9m
- Weight-
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
- ATP ranking14
- ATP points2360
- Age26
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
3 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
A. Murray
M. Berrettini
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890