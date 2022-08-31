Borna Coric - Jenson Brooksby

B. Coric vs J. Brooksby | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 31.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
B. Coric (25)
B. Coric (25)
J. Brooksby
J. Brooksby
from 23:00
Players Overview

Borna-Coric-headshot
BornaCoric
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking29
  • ATP points1360
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight79kg
Jenson-Brooksby-headshot
JensonBrooksby
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking43
  • ATP points1027
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

B. Coric

J. Brooksby

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

Latest news

US Open men

Norrie powers past Paire in straight sets including two bagels

a day ago

LIVE MATCH: Borna Coric vs Jenson Brooksby

US Open men - 31 August 2022

