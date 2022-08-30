Brandon Holt - Pedro Cachín
B. Holt vs P. Cachín | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
B. Holt
P. Cachín
from 23:00
Players Overview
BrandonHolt
United States
- ATP ranking-
- ATP points-
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
PedroCachín
Argentina
- ATP ranking66
- ATP points723
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
B. Holt
P. Cachín
