Cameron Norrie was beaten in straight sets by Andrey Rublev in the fourth round of the US Open after producing an error-strewn display.

The British No. 1 looked off his game – finishing with 35 unforced errors – and ninth seed Rublev took advantage to win 6-4 6-4 6-4 in a match that was interrupted midway through for the roof on Louis Armstrong Stadium to close due to rain.

Rublev, who is into the quarter-finals in New York for the third time, will next face either second seed Rafael Nadal or 22nd seed Frances Tiafoe.

"It was tough," said Rublev in his on-court interview.

"We’ve known each other for a long time and last time he beat me, so of course I was coming on court knowing I needed to be at my best, I needed to play really well, and I thought today I played a good match.

"Cameron maybe was a bit tired because in some moments he helped me, but this is the US Open, this is a Grand Slam. Everyone is near everybody, every game is tight, everyone wants to win so this is normal and in the end I was able to win in three sets and I’m super happy."

The server reigned supreme throughout the opening nine games of a tight first set as Norrie gently grew into the action, enjoying a strong start on his second serve as Rublev continued to push the Brit with some testing forehands.

Rublev eventually broke to take a 5-4 lead when Norrie's backhand broke down following three unforced errors.

It wasn’t clean but Rublev took his chance to take the lead, lashing down a service winner after a double fault at 30-15 gave Norrie a glimmer of hope.

Rublev managed to break Norrie early in the second set as the latter continued to miss on his backhand, allowing Rublev to take control of the match.

After a short rain delay, the action continued and so did the form of the pair as Rublev took a two-set advantage.

Norrie broke straight back after losing serve in the third set but Rublev remained better in every department and secured another late break as he booked his place in the quarter-finals.

