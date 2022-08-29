Cameron Norrie - Benoît Paire

C. Norrie vs B. Paire | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
C. Norrie (7)
C. Norrie (7)
B. Paire
B. Paire
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking9
  • ATP points3415
  • Age27
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight82kg
Benoît-Paire-headshot
BenoîtPaire
France
France
  • ATP ranking173
  • ATP points301
  • Age33
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight80kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
Benoît-Paire-headshot
BenoîtPaire
France
France
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

C. Norrie

B. Paire

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

Q. Halys
Q. Halys
6
60
A. Rinderknech
A. Rinderknech
4
60
A. Tabilo
A. Tabilo
6
6
1
K. Majchrzak
K. Majchrzak
1
4
2
J. Wolf
J. Wolf
6
6
0
R. Bautista (16)
R. Bautista (16)
4
4
0
Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
3
5
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
6
5
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

LIVE MATCH: Cameron Norrie vs Benoît Paire

US Open men - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open men Tennis match between Cameron Norrie and Benoît Paire live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 29 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.