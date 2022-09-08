Carlos Alcaraz - Frances Tiafoe

C. Alcaraz vs F. Tiafoe | US Open
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 08.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
C. Alcaraz (3)
C. Alcaraz (3)
F. Tiafoe (22)
F. Tiafoe (22)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Carlos-Alcaraz-headshot
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking4
  • ATP points5100
  • Age19
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight72kg
Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking26
  • ATP points1400
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Carlos-Alcaraz-headshot
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
Spain
Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

C. Alcaraz

F. Tiafoe

LIVE MATCH: Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe

US Open men - 8 September 2022

Follow the US Open men Tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 8 September 2022.

Find up to date US Open men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

