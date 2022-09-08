Carlos Alcaraz - Frances Tiafoe
C. Alcaraz vs F. Tiafoe | US Open
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 08.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
C. Alcaraz (3)
F. Tiafoe (22)
from 23:00
Players Overview
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
- ATP ranking4
- ATP points5100
- Age19
- Height1.85m
- Weight72kg
FrancesTiafoe
United States
- ATP ranking26
- ATP points1400
- Age24
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
C. Alcaraz
F. Tiafoe
