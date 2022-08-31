Christopher Eubanks - Jannik Sinner
C. Eubanks vs J. Sinner | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 31.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
C. Eubanks
J. Sinner (11)
from 23:00
Players Overview
ChristopherEubanks
United States
- ATP ranking145
- ATP points376
- Age26
- Height2.01m
- Weight82kg
JannikSinner
Italy
- ATP ranking13
- ATP points3020
- Age21
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
C. Eubanks
J. Sinner
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890