Daniel Galán - Alejandro Davidovich

D. Galán vs A. Davidovich | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 01.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
D. Galán
D. Galán
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
from 23:00
Players Overview

Daniel-Galán-headshot
DanielGalán
Colombia
Colombia
  • ATP ranking94
  • ATP points568
  • Age26
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight72kg
Alejandro-Davidovich-headshot
AlejandroDavidovich
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking39
  • ATP points1210
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

D. Galán

A. Davidovich

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

Latest news

US Open men

Norrie powers past Paire in straight sets including two bagels

Yesterday at 17:39

LIVE MATCH: Daniel Galán vs Alejandro Davidovich

US Open men - 1 September 2022

