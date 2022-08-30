Daniel Galán - Jordan Thompson
D. Galán vs J. Thompson | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
D. Galán
J. Thompson
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
DanielGalán
Colombia
- ATP ranking94
- ATP points568
- Age26
- Height1.91m
- Weight72kg
JordanThompson
Australia
- ATP ranking102
- ATP points527
- Age28
- Height1.83m
- Weight73kg
Statistics
Recent matches
D. Galán
J. Thompson
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890