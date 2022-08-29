David Goffin - Lorenzo Musetti

D. Goffin vs L. Musetti | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
L. Musetti (26)
L. Musetti (26)
from 23:00
Players Overview

David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
  • ATP ranking62
  • ATP points770
  • Age31
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-
Lorenzo-Musetti-headshot
LorenzoMusetti
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking30
  • ATP points1322
  • Age20
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgium
Belgium
Lorenzo-Musetti-headshot
LorenzoMusetti
Italy
Italy
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

D. Goffin

L. Musetti

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

LIVE MATCH: David Goffin vs Lorenzo Musetti

US Open men - 29 August 2022

