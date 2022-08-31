Diego Schwartzman - Alexei Popyrin
D. Schwartzman vs A. Popyrin | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 31.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
D. Schwartzman (14)
A. Popyrin
from 23:00
Players Overview
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
- ATP ranking16
- ATP points2200
- Age30
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
AlexeiPopyrin
Australia
- ATP ranking84
- ATP points629
- Age23
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
D. Schwartzman
A. Popyrin
Related matches
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890