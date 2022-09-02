Diego Schwartzman - Frances Tiafoe

D. Schwartzman vs F. Tiafoe | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 02.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
from 23:00
Players Overview

Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking16
  • ATP points2200
  • Age30
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Frances-Tiafoe-headshot
FrancesTiafoe
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking26
  • ATP points1400
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

D. Schwartzman

F. Tiafoe

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

LIVE MATCH: Diego Schwartzman vs Frances Tiafoe

US Open men - 2 September 2022

Follow the US Open men Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Frances Tiafoe live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 2 September 2022.

