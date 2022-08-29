Diego Schwartzman - Jack Sock

D. Schwartzman vs J. Sock | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
D. Schwartzman (14)
J. Sock
from 23:00
Players Overview

Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking16
  • ATP points2200
  • Age30
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Jack-Sock-headshot
JackSock
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking107
  • ATP points505
  • Age29
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight88kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

D. Schwartzman

J. Sock

LIVE MATCH: Diego Schwartzman vs Jack Sock

US Open men - 29 August 2022

