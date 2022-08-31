Fabio Fognini - Rafael Nadal

F. Fognini vs R. Nadal | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 31.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
F. Fognini
F. Fognini
R. Nadal (2)
R. Nadal (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Fabio-Fognini-headshot
FabioFognini
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking60
  • ATP points782
  • Age35
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight-
Rafael-Nadal-headshot
RafaelNadal
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking3
  • ATP points5630
  • Age36
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight85kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fabio-Fognini-headshot
FabioFognini
Italy
Italy
Rafael-Nadal-headshot
RafaelNadal
Spain
Spain
1

Wins

5 matches

4

Wins

Recent matches

F. Fognini

R. Nadal

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

Latest news

US Open men

Norrie powers past Paire in straight sets including two bagels

a day ago

LIVE MATCH: Fabio Fognini vs Rafael Nadal

US Open men - 31 August 2022

