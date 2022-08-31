Federico Coria - Carlos Alcaraz

F. Coria vs C. Alcaraz | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 31.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
F. Coria
F. Coria
C. Alcaraz (3)
C. Alcaraz (3)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Federico-Coria-headshot
FedericoCoria
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking78
  • ATP points665
  • Age30
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight73kg
Carlos-Alcaraz-headshot
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking4
  • ATP points5100
  • Age19
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight72kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Federico-Coria-headshot
FedericoCoria
Argentina
Argentina
Carlos-Alcaraz-headshot
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
Spain
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

F. Coria

C. Alcaraz

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

