Frances Tiafoe - Rafael Nadal
F. Tiafoe vs R. Nadal | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 4 | 04.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
F. Tiafoe (22)
R. Nadal (2)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
FrancesTiafoe
United States
- ATP ranking26
- ATP points1400
- Age24
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
RafaelNadal
Spain
- ATP ranking3
- ATP points5630
- Age36
- Height1.85m
- Weight85kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
F. Tiafoe
R. Nadal
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890