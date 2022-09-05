Frances Tiafoe caused a huge upset as he beat second seed Rafael Nadal in a thrilling fourth-round clash at the US Open.

Tiafoe hit 49 winners on his way to a 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory over the four-time champion.

The result blows the men’s draw wide open with the top two seeds – Daniil Medvedev and Nadal – now out along with fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"I don’t even know what to say," said Tiafoe in his on-court interview.

"I am beyond happy, I can’t believe it. He is one of the greatest of all time, I played unbelievable tennis today, I really don’t know what happened."

Despite the result Nadal will still return to world No. 1 after the US Open unless Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud reach the final.

"I served really well at times," Tiafoe told Eurosport.

"My percentage wasn’t high but at key moments I had some big serves. I moved well and was really aggressive. You have to thread the needle and play high risk otherwise you keep running like a yo-yo."

The American took advantage of some sloppy Nadal play and turned the tide in his favour early on as he struck first with a break midway through the opening set.

Nadal looked uncomfortable, struggling with his serve and shot length in humid conditions, and Tiafoe deservedly settled a positive opener on his third set point.

After a lengthy break between sets as Nadal received treatment, the 36-year-old came out firing on all cylinders as he clawed his way back into the match by taking the second set.

Tiafoe's level dropped as Nadal raised his game, and the world No. 3 levelled the contest.

But the match tilted in the favour of the American once more as he recovered from the second set to reclaim the lead, breaking with a brilliant winner down the line and then running to his chair.

The 24-year-old capitalised on the momentum to beat Nadal for the first time, and end the Spaniard’s bid for a 23rd Grand Slam title.

Nadal broke early in the fourth set and the early signs suggested the match was going to a fifth set, but he couldn’t consolidate the break.

Tiafoe went on to break Nadal again before holding at 5-3. The American sealed victory by breaking serve to book his place in the quarter-final at his home Grand Slam.

