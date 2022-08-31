Gijs Brouwer - Lorenzo Musetti
G. Brouwer vs L. Musetti | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 31.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
G. Brouwer
L. Musetti (26)
from 23:00
Players Overview
GijsBrouwer
Netherlands
- ATP ranking181
- ATP points295
- Age26
- Height-
- Weight-
LorenzoMusetti
Italy
- ATP ranking30
- ATP points1322
- Age20
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
G. Brouwer
L. Musetti
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890