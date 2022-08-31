Hubert Hurkacz - Ilya Ivashka
H. Hurkacz vs I. Ivashka | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 31.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
H. Hurkacz (8)
I. Ivashka
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
HubertHurkacz
Poland
- ATP ranking10
- ATP points3355
- Age25
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
IlyaIvashka
Belarus
- ATP ranking73
- ATP points685
- Age28
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
H. Hurkacz
I. Ivashka
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890