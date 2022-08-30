Hugo Grenier - Matteo Berrettini
H. Grenier vs M. Berrettini | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
H. Grenier
M. Berrettini (13)
from 23:00
Players Overview
HugoGrenier
France
- ATP ranking119
- ATP points459
- Age26
- Height-
- Weight-
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
- ATP ranking14
- ATP points2360
- Age26
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
H. Grenier
M. Berrettini
