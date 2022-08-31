James Duckworth - Daniel Evans
J. Duckworth vs D. Evans | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 31.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
J. Duckworth
D. Evans (20)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
JamesDuckworth
Australia
- ATP ranking83
- ATP points632
- Age30
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
DanielEvans
Great Britain
- ATP ranking23
- ATP points1510
- Age32
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
J. Duckworth
D. Evans
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890