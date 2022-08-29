Jaume Munar - Roberto Carballés
J. Munar vs R. Carballés | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
J. Munar
R. Carballés
from 23:00
Players Overview
JaumeMunar
Spain
- ATP ranking57
- ATP points824
- Age25
- Height1.83m
- Weight78kg
RobertoCarballés
Spain
- ATP ranking80
- ATP points654
- Age29
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
J. Munar
R. Carballés
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890