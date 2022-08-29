Jaume Munar - Roberto Carballés

J. Munar vs R. Carballés | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
J. Munar
J. Munar
R. Carballés
R. Carballés
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Jaume-Munar-headshot
JaumeMunar
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking57
  • ATP points824
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight78kg
Roberto-Carballés-headshot
RobertoCarballés
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking80
  • ATP points654
  • Age29
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Jaume-Munar-headshot
JaumeMunar
Spain
Spain
Roberto-Carballés-headshot
RobertoCarballés
Spain
Spain
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

J. Munar

R. Carballés

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

Q. Halys
Q. Halys
6
60
A. Rinderknech
A. Rinderknech
4
61
A. Tabilo
A. Tabilo
6
6
1
K. Majchrzak
K. Majchrzak
1
4
2
J. Wolf
J. Wolf
6
6
0
R. Bautista (16)
R. Bautista (16)
4
4
0
Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
3
5
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
6
5
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

LIVE MATCH: Jaume Munar vs Roberto Carballés

US Open men - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open men Tennis match between Jaume Munar and Roberto Carballés live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 29 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.