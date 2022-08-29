Jirí Veselý - Daniel Evans
J. Veselý vs D. Evans | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
J. Veselý
D. Evans (20)
from 23:00
Players Overview
JiríVeselý
Czech Republic
- ATP ranking68
- ATP points709
- Age29
- Height1.98m
- Weight92kg
DanielEvans
Great Britain
- ATP ranking23
- ATP points1510
- Age32
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
J. Veselý
D. Evans
