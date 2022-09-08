Karen Khachanov - Casper Ruud
K. Khachanov vs C. Ruud | US Open
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 08.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
K. Khachanov (27)
C. Ruud (5)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
KarenKhachanov
Russia
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1315
- Age26
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
CasperRuud
Norway
- ATP ranking7
- ATP points4695
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight77kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
K. Khachanov
C. Ruud
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890