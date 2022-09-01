Karen Khachanov - Jack Draper

K. Khachanov vs J. Draper | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 01.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
K. Khachanov (27)
K. Khachanov (27)
J. Draper
J. Draper
from 23:00
Players Overview

Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking31
  • ATP points1315
  • Age26
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-
Jack-Draper-headshot
JackDraper
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking53
  • ATP points879
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

K. Khachanov

J. Draper

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

Latest news

US Open men

Norrie powers past Paire in straight sets including two bagels

Yesterday at 17:39

LIVE MATCH: Karen Khachanov vs Jack Draper

US Open men - 1 September 2022

