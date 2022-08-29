Alejandro Tabilo - Kamil Majchrzak
A. Tabilo vs K. Majchrzak | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 9
Not started
A. Tabilo
K. Majchrzak
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
AlejandroTabilo
Chile
- ATP ranking71
- ATP points696
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
KamilMajchrzak
Poland
- ATP ranking90
- ATP points592
- Age26
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Tabilo
K. Majchrzak
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890