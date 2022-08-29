Alejandro Tabilo - Kamil Majchrzak

A. Tabilo vs K. Majchrzak | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 9
Not started
A. Tabilo
A. Tabilo
K. Majchrzak
K. Majchrzak
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Alejandro-Tabilo-headshot
AlejandroTabilo
Chile
Chile
  • ATP ranking71
  • ATP points696
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Kamil-Majchrzak-headshot
KamilMajchrzak
Poland
Poland
  • ATP ranking90
  • ATP points592
  • Age26
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Tabilo

K. Majchrzak

Related matches

Q. Halys
Q. Halys
A. Rinderknech
A. Rinderknech
from 16:00
B. Shelton
B. Shelton
N. Borges
N. Borges
from 16:00
Y. Wu
Y. Wu
N. Basilashvili (31)
N. Basilashvili (31)
from 16:00
J. Wolf
J. Wolf
R. Bautista (16)
R. Bautista (16)
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

LIVE MATCH: Alejandro Tabilo vs Kamil Majchrzak

US Open men - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open men Tennis match between Alejandro Tabilo and Kamil Majchrzak live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 29 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.