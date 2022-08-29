Alex Molcan - Thiago Monteiro
A. Molcan vs T. Monteiro | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 4
Not started
A. Molcan
T. Monteiro
from 16:00
Players Overview
AlexMolcan
Slovakia
- ATP ranking40
- ATP points1076
- Age24
- Height1.78m
- Weight73kg
ThiagoMonteiro
Brazil
- ATP ranking67
- ATP points721
- Age28
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Molcan
T. Monteiro
