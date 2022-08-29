Alexei Popyrin - Tseng Chun Hsin

A. Popyrin vs C. Tseng | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
A. Popyrin
A. Popyrin
C. Tseng
C. Tseng
from 23:00
Players Overview

Alexei-Popyrin-headshot
AlexeiPopyrin
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking84
  • ATP points629
  • Age23
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-
Chun Hsin-Tseng-headshot
Chun HsinTseng
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
  • ATP ranking89
  • ATP points599
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Popyrin

C. Tseng

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

Q. Halys
Q. Halys
6
6
A. Rinderknech
A. Rinderknech
4
5
A. Tabilo
A. Tabilo
6
6
0
K. Majchrzak
K. Majchrzak
1
4
1
J. Wolf
J. Wolf
6
5
R. Bautista (16)
R. Bautista (16)
4
4
Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
3
5
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
6
4
Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

