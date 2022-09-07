2022 US Open live: Frances Tiafoe aims to back up win over Rafael Nadal and keep the American dream alive against Andrey Rublev
A. Rublev vs F. Tiafoe | US Open
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 07.09.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
A. Rublev (9)
63
60
4
F. Tiafoe (22)
77
77
5
21.40
RUBLEV 6-7 6-7 4-5 TIAFOE
Serve-out question posed.
Frances Tiafoe will now serve for a place in the last four.
21.37
RUBLEV 6-7 6-7 3-5 TIAFOE
Well, that was tight from Tiafoe. He offers up a break back point, but Rublev’s head is still completely scrambled and the No.9 seed fluffs an easy backhand.
The Russian throws his racquet to the floor and gestures emotionally to his team but it’s not long until the American offers him a second chance.
It's perhaps even more painful for Rublev to take though as Tiafoe hits clutch mode from there with a brilliant drop volley and a couple of big serves dragging him to the hold.
21.31
21.30
BREAK! – RUBLEV 6-7 6-7 3-4 TIAFOE
We’ve got one! Or more accurately, Tiafoe has one.... After two hours and 20 minutes we have a break of serve!
Tiafoe’s crush and rush tactics pay off as he makes two brilliant forays to the net, with the final one luring a pass long from his opponent.
The American soaks up the roars of the crowd with an ice-cool nod while Rublev takes a seat in tears!
21.24
RUBLEV 6-7 6-7 3-3 TIAFOE
Tiafoe is at 41 per cent for first serves made in this set, but still Rublev can’t find a break point. He’s got a good look at one at 30-30 but can’t deliver and Tiafoe scrambles clear.
21.19
RUBLEV 6-7 6-7 3-2 TIAFOE
A blink and you’ll miss it service game from Rublev there. He seems to have a second wind and looks more composed after getting rather ratty towards the end of that Set 2 tie break.
21.18
RUBLEV 6-7 6-7 2-2 TIAFOE
Tiafoe hammers his 39th winner of the match with his backhand that licks the line to hang tight with a game to 30.
21.13
21.12
RUBLEV 6-7 6-7 2-1 TIAFOE
Andrey plays his get out of jail card to leave Frances wondering how he didn’t break.
The Russian leaks errors to pique Tiafoe’s interest and the American finally gets some joy when he steps in to crush a backhand return winner and snare two break points.
Rublev saves one with a big serve but it’s an unforced error off the American’s backhand that leads him through the escape.
Tiafoe can’t hide his disappointment and Andrey stands firm from there.
21.08
RUBLEV 6-7 6-7 1-1 TIAFOE
Tiafoe gets distracted by a murmur in the crowd and double faults. Unfortunately for Rublev it comes at 40-0. The American quickly re-focuses and gets on the board with the minimum of fuss.
21.04
RUBLEV 6-7 6-7 1-0 TIAFOE
An energised Tiafoe makes a move to the net to try and manufacture a chance on the return game.
He puts away a devilish volley and does well targeting the Rublev backhand, but can’t up the ante beyond 30-30.
It’s pretty much the story of the match as the server has dominated and always had the answers on the rare occasion they have faced danger.
20.59
VIDEO: BIG FOE IN HIS ELEMENT
20.53
SET! - RUBLEV 6-7 6-7 TIAFOE
Tiafoe has the Ashe crowd on its feet! The American completes a flawless breaker (7-0) to take a two-set lead.
He’s closing in on a first appearance in the semi finals of a major.
20.51
TIE-BREAK LATEST: RUBLEV 0-6 TIAFOE
‘That’s it, come on!’ bellows Tiafoe as he makes a rapid start to the breaker.
He follows it up with a wonderful drop shot that is so deft and simply too good.
The American is really feeling it and after two rocket serves he moves to within a point of the set at the change of ends!
20.48
RUBLEV 6-7 6-6 TIAFOE
Tiafoe goes for broke on the return but only lands one blockbuster up the line.
Set 2 will be decided by another tie break.
20.44
RUBLEV 6-7 5-6 TIAFOE
Tiafoe saunters to a love hold with the pick of his points coming when he angles a volley away to back up a bewitching drop shot.
The cheeky grin that follows is great to see. He enjoyed that one!
20.41
RUBLEV 6-7 5-5 TIAFOE
There won’t be much on the return of serve showreel from this match… well, not for the first two sets anyhow.
Tiafoe again comes up short looking for the breakthrough and Rublev holds to 30.
20.37
RUBLEV 6-7 4-5 TIAFOE
This is more like it.
Tiafoe finally feels a bit of pressure at 30-30 but fends it off with a clutch serve. Rublev locks in on the next return and a brilliant backhand to backhand exchange ends with Tiafoe blinking first.
There’s an element of concern in the air but the Ashe crowd need not worry. Tiafoe lashes down a timely ace before yelping with delight when Rublev scorches a ferocious forehand just long.
20.32
20.30
RUBLEV 6-7 4-4 TIAFOE
Tiafoe looks to the heavens and sighs in frustration as he corks a crosscourt forehand into the net. It’s a hold to 15 for Rublev and it remains finely poised.