US Open LIVE updates - Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe in semi-final action
C. Alcaraz vs F. Tiafoe | US Open
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 10.09.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
Live
In Progress
C. Alcaraz (3)
0
F. Tiafoe (22)
0
00:37
READY, SET, PLAY!
Here we go again, the second semi-final of the men's singles at the 2022 US Open is now underway in New York.
Will it be Alcaraz or Tiafoe who go forth to Sunday's final?
00:30
PLAYERS ON COURT
Alcaraz and Tiafoe enter the arena and are greeted warmly by the fans.
Both looked relaxed as they organise their kit and head to the net for the coin toss.
After a brief on-court warm-up, we will be ready to get underway!
00:25
FIRST SERVE APPROACHING
We are edging closer to the start of play in New York.
Fans are making their way into the stadium and gradually finding their seats.
They will be witnessing a home favourite and a star of the future this evening.
It has the potential to be a fascinating encounter.
00:20
YOUNG TALENT
Our semi-finalists are proving a good advert for the next generation of tennis.
The old guard have forged a pathway for the young talent to follow.
Tiafoe (24), Ruud (23) and Alcaraz (19) are making names for themselves.
One of these three will be holding the US Open trophy aloft on Sunday.
00:15
FIRST-TIME FINALISTS
The semi-final line-up means we will see a brand-new US Open champion crowned this year with Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz or Frances Tiafoe taking the title.
There is much to write home about when it comes to the next generation of tennis stars who are beginning to showcase their talents on the big stage.
00:10
START OF PLAY DRAWS CLOSER
We expect the match to get underway in around half an hour, with fans beginning to find their seats inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Get settled for what promises to be an intriguing night of tennis in New York.
Will we see more five-set thrillers, could straight sets be enough to confirm our finalists or might there be a repeat of the four set semi-final we had a little earlier?
00:05
SPAIN'S RISING STAR
Spain has already produced one of the greatest tennis players of all time in the shape of Nadal, but now they seem to have created a prodigy in Alcaraz.
The 19-year-old’s name is on many fans lips, and he has been tipped to become one of the sport’s next best things.
A Grand Slam title before the age of 20 would be a huge achievement and an equally significant statement that there is a new talent in town.
00:00
SET FOR HOME SOIL SUCCESS?
Having dropped only one set so far this tournament, against Rafael Nadal of all people, Tiafoe has been consistent and robust on home turf.
The 24-year-old is the first American male player to reach the semi-finals of the US Open since Andy Roddick all the way back in 2006.
He will need to bring his A-game tonight with Alcaraz tipped to be tennis’ next best thing.
23:55
ROUTE TO THE SEMI-FINALS
Our second semi-final sees 19-year-old rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain taking on home favourite Frances Tiafoe.
Alcaraz overcame Italian Jannik Sinner in a marathon late night epic at the quarter-final stage of the competition.
As for Statesman, Tiafoe, he caused a famous upset by dumping out Rafael Nadal in the fourth round, before seeing off Andrey Rublev in the last eight to reach the semi-finals.
23:50
HELLO AND WELCOME
Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the US Open men’s singles semi-finals as Spain's Carlos Alcaraz takes on Frances Tiafoe of the United States.
Both men are looking to reach the US Open final for the first time and the winner of tonight' semi-final will meet Norway's Casper Ruud on Sunday.
The Norwegian overcame Russian Karen Khachanov in four sets earlier this evening to secure his second Grand Slam final appearance of 2022.
Image credit: Getty Images