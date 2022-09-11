2022 US Open men’s singles final result: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win maiden Grand Slam title and become new World No.1
C. Ruud vs C. Alcaraz | US Open
Men's Singles | Final | 11.09.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
Completed
C. Ruud (5)
4
6
61
3
C. Alcaraz (3)
6
2
77
6
00.43
MATCH REPORT: A LANDMARK MOMENT IN ALCARAZ'S FLEDGLING CAREER
Carlos Alcaraz is a Grand Slam champion. The Spaniard defeated Casper Ruud in four sets to not only win the US Open but also become the new world No. 1.
Read our full report below.
Alcaraz beats Ruud to claim maiden Grand Slam title and becomes new world No. 1
00.40
00.38
GAME, SET AND MATCH! - RUUD 4-6 6-2 6-7 3-6 ALCARAZ
Take a bow, Carlos Alcaraz, the new World No.1 and the youngest in ATP history.
The 19-year-old Spaniard claims his maiden Grand Slam title and becomes the youngest US Open men’s champion since 1990.
He serves it out to 30 to conclude an entertaining three hour and 20-minute battle.
In the end he was just too powerful and agile for Ruud, who will rise to a career-high No.2 in the rankings despite coming up short once again in what was his second appearance in a major final.
Image credit: Getty Images
00.35
RUUD 4-6 6-2 6-7 3-5 ALCARAZ
Ruud poses the serve-out question with a dominant hold to love.
Alcaraz will now serve for the title.
00.31
RUUD 4-6 6-2 6-7 2-5 ALCARAZ
Alcaraz hits back from 0-30 with the help of a pair of aces and two forehand winners to move to within a game of the title.
00.29
BREAK! - RUUD 4-6 6-2 6-7 2-4 ALCARAZ
Could that be the moment Ruud’s bid crumbles?
The Norwegian simply cannot defend the pure pace and power on the Spaniard’s ball-striking as he hits a purple patch with a couple of backhand winners.
The No.5 seed thinks he’s taking charge with a dominant point at 30-30 but the teenager’s ability to reach balls no mere mortal could sees him throw up a hopeful, defensive lob that Ruud can only flash wide.
Casper can feel the pressure as his opponent goes for broke and a loose backhand sees him cough up the first break in quite some time.
00.22
00.21
RUUD 4-6 6-2 6-7 2-3 ALCARAZ
That’s a winning hand. Three aces and a wayward forehand from your opponent trumps a double fault and that will do nicely from Alcaraz’s point of view.
00.20
00.19
RUUD 4-6 6-2 6-7 2-2 ALCARAZ
Ruud reaches parity in the early stages of Set 4 once more as we enter the fourth hour of this final.
The No.5 seed continually pulls the trigger on his forehand, shrugging off one wild miss to easily close out the game.
00.14
RUUD 4-6 6-2 6-7 1-2 ALCARAZ
Lots of fist pumping from Carlitos. He continues to motivate himself and the suggestions of tiredness from some observers have indeed proved to be well wide of the mark.
He thunders another rapid forehand winner before landing his seventh ace to wrap up a very tidy game to 15.
00.12
RUUD 4-6 6-2 6-7 1-1 ALCARAZ
That’s an excellent game from Casper. He needs to keep believing and that suggests he does.
A third ace of the match is followed by a clutch volley to back up a scorching forehand as he breezes on to the board.
00.08
RUUD 4-6 6-2 6-7 0-1 ALCARAZ
Ruud goes on the attack to try and start Set 4 on a positive note but Alcaraz refuses to budge.
The Spaniard storms back from 0-30, edging a 21-shot rally before unloading a ferocious crosscourt forehand to dig out the hold.
00.02
00.00
SET! - RUUD 4-6 6-2 6-7 ALCARAZ
The 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz is one set away from a maiden major title and the World No.1 spot.
The Spaniard survived two set points in his final service game of the set, but ran away with the tie-break, taking it by a 7-1 scoreline to leave the Norwegian with it all to do now.
Image credit: Getty Images
23.58
TIE-BREAK LATEST: RUUD 1-5 ALCARAZ
The teenager is in the box seat.
Ruud shanks a couple of horrible backhands into the stands and then wallops a forehand well wide.
Alcaraz follows up with a forehand winner and it’s looking bleak for the Norwegian now.
23.56
23.54
RUUD 4-6 6-2 6-6 ALCARAZ
So close for Casper! He has two chances to snatch the set in one of the most absorbing games of the contest, but Alcaraz refuses to lie down and Set 3 will be decided by a tie break.
The Norwegian conjures up a first set point with a stunning forehand winner down the line. Alcaraz responds in sensational style with a clutch volley on the stretch and looks to edge out of danger from deuce, but Ruud thunders another winner down the line on the run.
It’s cagey stuff but Carlitos continues to show great defiance as he puts away an overhead at the net to swat away a second set point following a blockbusting return from his opponent.
Eventually the 19-year-old prevails when he smashes away a Ruud attempt at a hot-dog lob.
23.45
23.43
RUUD 4-6 6-2 6-5 ALCARAZ
Ruud wins another barnstorming face-off at the net where the players defy logic with the speed of their reflexes.
It paves the way for a very welcome clean hold for the Norwegian and the pressure heaps back on to Alcaraz’s shoulders…