Cristian Garín - Jirí Lehecka

C. Garín vs J. Lehecka | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 14
Not started
C. Garín
C. Garín
J. Lehecka
J. Lehecka
from 16:00
Players Overview

Cristian-Garín-headshot
CristianGarín
Chile
Chile
  • ATP ranking82
  • ATP points640
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight85kg
Jirí-Lehecka-headshot
JiríLehecka
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • ATP ranking61
  • ATP points773
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

C. Garín

J. Lehecka

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

LIVE MATCH: Cristian Garín vs Jirí Lehecka

US Open men - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open men Tennis match between Cristian Garín and Jirí Lehecka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 29 August 2022.

