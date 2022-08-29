Denis Shapovalov - Marc-Andrea Hüsler
D. Shapovalov vs M. Hüsler | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
D. Shapovalov (19)
M. Hüsler
from 23:00
Players Overview
DenisShapovalov
Canada
- ATP ranking21
- ATP points1640
- Age23
- Height1.85m
- Weight76kg
Marc-AndreaHüsler
Switzerland
- ATP ranking85
- ATP points619
- Age26
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
D. Shapovalov
M. Hüsler
