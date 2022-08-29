Filip Krajinovic - Alex De Minaur

F. Krajinovic vs A. De Minaur | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 7
Not started
F. Krajinovic
F. Krajinovic
A. De Minaur (18)
A. De Minaur (18)
from 16:00
Players Overview

Filip-Krajinovic-headshot
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking44
  • ATP points1010
  • Age30
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg
Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking20
  • ATP points1665
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Filip-Krajinovic-headshot
FilipKrajinovic
Serbia
Serbia
Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

F. Krajinovic

A. De Minaur

