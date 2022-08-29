Francisco Cerúndolo - Andy Murray

F. Cerúndolo vs A. Murray | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Louis Armstrong Stadium
Not started
F. Cerúndolo (24)
F. Cerúndolo (24)
A. Murray
A. Murray
from 16:00
Players Overview

Francisco-Cerúndolo-headshot
FranciscoCerúndolo
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking27
  • ATP points1400
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Andy-Murray-headshot
AndyMurray
Scotland
Scotland
  • ATP ranking51
  • ATP points930
  • Age35
  • Height1.9m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

F. Cerúndolo

A. Murray

LIVE MATCH: Francisco Cerúndolo vs Andy Murray

US Open men - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open men Tennis match between Francisco Cerúndolo and Andy Murray live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 29 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

