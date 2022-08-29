Francisco Cerúndolo - Andy Murray
F. Cerúndolo vs A. Murray | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Louis Armstrong Stadium
Not started
F. Cerúndolo (24)
A. Murray
from 16:00
Players Overview
FranciscoCerúndolo
Argentina
- ATP ranking27
- ATP points1400
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
AndyMurray
Scotland
- ATP ranking51
- ATP points930
- Age35
- Height1.9m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
F. Cerúndolo
A. Murray
