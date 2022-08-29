Jason Kubler - Mikael Ymer
J. Kubler vs M. Ymer | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
J. Kubler
M. Ymer
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
JasonKubler
Australia
- ATP ranking109
- ATP points500
- Age29
- Height-
- Weight-
MikaelYmer
Sweden
- ATP ranking99
- ATP points540
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
Recent matches
J. Kubler
M. Ymer
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890