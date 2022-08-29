Jenson Brooksby - Dušan Lajovic
J. Brooksby vs D. Lajovic | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
J. Brooksby
D. Lajovic
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
JensonBrooksby
United States
- ATP ranking43
- ATP points1027
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
DušanLajovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking88
- ATP points606
- Age32
- Height1.83m
- Weight78kg
Statistics
Recent matches
J. Brooksby
D. Lajovic
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890