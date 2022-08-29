João Sousa - Mackenzie McDonald
J. Sousa vs M. McDonald | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
J. Sousa
M. McDonald
from 23:00
Players Overview
JoãoSousa
Portugal
- ATP ranking59
- ATP points786
- Age33
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
- ATP ranking77
- ATP points666
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
J. Sousa
M. McDonald
