João Sousa - Mackenzie McDonald

J. Sousa vs M. McDonald | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
J. Sousa
J. Sousa
M. McDonald
M. McDonald
from 23:00
Players Overview

João-Sousa-headshot
JoãoSousa
Portugal
Portugal
  • ATP ranking59
  • ATP points786
  • Age33
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-
Mackenzie-McDonald-headshot
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking77
  • ATP points666
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
João-Sousa-headshot
JoãoSousa
Portugal
Portugal
Mackenzie-McDonald-headshot
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
United States
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

J. Sousa

M. McDonald

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

LIVE MATCH: João Sousa vs Mackenzie McDonald

US Open men - 29 August 2022

