Karen Khachanov - Denis Kudla
K. Khachanov vs D. Kudla | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 13
Not started
K. Khachanov (27)
D. Kudla
from 16:00
Players Overview
KarenKhachanov
Russia
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1315
- Age26
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
DenisKudla
United States
- ATP ranking96
- ATP points550
- Age30
- Height1.8m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
K. Khachanov
D. Kudla
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890