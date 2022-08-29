Laslo Djere - Andrey Rublev

L. Djere vs A. Rublev | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
L. Djere
A. Rublev (9)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Laslo-Djere-headshot
LasloDjere
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking64
  • ATP points747
  • Age27
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight80kg
Andrey-Rublev-headshot
AndreyRublev
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking11
  • ATP points3120
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Laslo-Djere-headshot
Serbia
Andrey-Rublev-headshot
Russia
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

LIVE MATCH: Laslo Djere vs Andrey Rublev

US Open men - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open men Tennis match between Laslo Djere and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 29 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

