Lorenzo Sonego - Jordan Thompson

L. Sonego vs J. Thompson | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 11
Not started
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
from 21:30
Players Overview

Lorenzo-Sonego-headshot
LorenzoSonego
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking63
  • ATP points765
  • Age27
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight-
Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking102
  • ATP points527
  • Age28
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight73kg

Statistics

Recent matches

L. Sonego

J. Thompson

LIVE MATCH: Lorenzo Sonego vs Jordan Thompson

US Open men - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open men Tennis match between Lorenzo Sonego and Jordan Thompson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:30 on 29 August 2022.

