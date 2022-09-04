Marin Cilic - Carlos Alcaraz
M. Cilic vs C. Alcaraz | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 4 | 04.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
M. Cilic (15)
C. Alcaraz (3)
from 23:00
Players Overview
MarinCilic
Croatia
- ATP ranking17
- ATP points2175
- Age33
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
- ATP ranking4
- ATP points5100
- Age19
- Height1.85m
- Weight72kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
3 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
M. Cilic
C. Alcaraz
