Nicolás Jarry - Matteo Berrettini

N. Jarry vs M. Berrettini | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 17
Not started
N. Jarry
N. Jarry
M. Berrettini (13)
M. Berrettini (13)
from 16:00
Players Overview

Nicolás-Jarry-headshot
NicolásJarry
Chile
Chile
  • ATP ranking123
  • ATP points448
  • Age26
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight87kg
Matteo-Berrettini-headshot
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking14
  • ATP points2360
  • Age26
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nicolás-Jarry-headshot
NicolásJarry
Chile
Chile
Matteo-Berrettini-headshot
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
Italy
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

N. Jarry

M. Berrettini

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

LIVE MATCH: Nicolás Jarry vs Matteo Berrettini

US Open men - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open men Tennis match between Nicolás Jarry and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 29 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.