Pablo Carreño - Dominic Thiem
P. Carreño vs D. Thiem | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 17
Not started
P. Carreño (12)
D. Thiem
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
PabloCarreño
Spain
- ATP ranking15
- ATP points2340
- Age31
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
DominicThiem
Austria
- ATP ranking211
- ATP points241
- Age28
- Height1.85m
- Weight79kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
5 matches
5
Wins
Recent matches
P. Carreño
D. Thiem
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890