Pedro Martínez - Christopher Eubanks

P. Martínez vs C. Eubanks | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
P. Martínez
P. Martínez
C. Eubanks
C. Eubanks
from 23:00
Players Overview

Pedro-Martínez-headshot
PedroMartínez
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking54
  • ATP points850
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight70kg
Christopher-Eubanks-headshot
ChristopherEubanks
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking145
  • ATP points376
  • Age26
  • Height2.01m
  • Weight82kg

Statistics

Recent matches

P. Martínez

C. Eubanks

LIVE MATCH: Pedro Martínez vs Christopher Eubanks

US Open men - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open men Tennis match between Pedro Martínez and Christopher Eubanks live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 29 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open men results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

