Quentin Halys - Arthur Rinderknech

Q. Halys vs A. Rinderknech | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 15
Not started
Q. Halys
Q. Halys
A. Rinderknech
A. Rinderknech
from 16:00
Players Overview

Quentin-Halys-headshot
QuentinHalys
France
France
  • ATP ranking76
  • ATP points667
  • Age25
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight78kg
Arthur-Rinderknech-headshot
ArthurRinderknech
France
France
  • ATP ranking58
  • ATP points805
  • Age27
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

Q. Halys

A. Rinderknech

LIVE MATCH: Quentin Halys vs Arthur Rinderknech

US Open men - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open men Tennis match between Quentin Halys and Arthur Rinderknech live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 29 August 2022.

