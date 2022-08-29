Sebastian Korda - Facundo Bagnis
S. Korda vs F. Bagnis | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 4
Not started
S. Korda
F. Bagnis
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
SebastianKorda
United States
- ATP ranking52
- ATP points905
- Age22
- Height1.96m
- Weight77kg
FacundoBagnis
Argentina
- ATP ranking105
- ATP points509
- Age32
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
S. Korda
F. Bagnis
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890