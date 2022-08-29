Stan Wawrinka - Corentin Moutet
S. Wawrinka vs C. Moutet | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 5
Not started
S. Wawrinka
C. Moutet
from 16:00
Players Overview
StanWawrinka
Switzerland
- ATP ranking295
- ATP points165
- Age37
- Height1.83m
- Weight81kg
CorentinMoutet
France
- ATP ranking112
- ATP points484
- Age23
- Height1.75m
- Weight68kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
S. Wawrinka
C. Moutet
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890