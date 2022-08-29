Stan Wawrinka - Corentin Moutet

S. Wawrinka vs C. Moutet | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 5
Not started
S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
C. Moutet
C. Moutet
from 16:00
Players Overview

Stan Wawrinka
StanWawrinka
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • ATP ranking295
  • ATP points165
  • Age37
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight81kg
Corentin Moutet
CorentinMoutet
France
France
  • ATP ranking112
  • ATP points484
  • Age23
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight68kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stan Wawrinka
StanWawrinka
Switzerland
Switzerland
Corentin Moutet
CorentinMoutet
France
France
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

S. Wawrinka

C. Moutet

