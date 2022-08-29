Stefanos Tsitsipas - Daniel Galán

S. Tsitsipas vs D. Galán | US Open
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 30.08.2022 | Louis Armstrong Stadium
Not started
S. Tsitsipas (4)
S. Tsitsipas (4)
D. Galán
D. Galán
30/08
Players Overview

Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
  • ATP ranking5
  • ATP points4890
  • Age24
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-
Daniel-Galán-headshot
DanielGalán
Colombia
Colombia
  • ATP ranking94
  • ATP points568
  • Age26
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight72kg

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

LIVE MATCH: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Galán

US Open men - 30 August 2022

Follow the US Open men Tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniel Galán live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 30 August 2022.

